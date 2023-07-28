A speeding car has led to police finding drugs in the driver's possession.
Marley Andrews, 31, of Prince Street, Forbes was not present in Orange Local Court when he was sentenced for possession of cannabis leaf and methamphetamine.
According to court documents, police were parked on Anson Street in Orange for an unrelated matter at 2.20am on April 20 this year when a Toyota Kluger sped past them.
Police pulled out and activated all warning devices but the vehicle continued to travel at excessive speed for a short distance before pulling over on Phillip Street.
Police approached the driver's side and saw Andrews was the only person in the vehicle.
He identified himself and admitted he did not hold a licence and he didn't offer a reasonable excuse for driving.
Police conducted further checks and confirmed his learners licence was disqualified from October 5, 2010 until January 19, 2025.
Andrews was well know to the police for rural crime and drug related offences and due to the manner of driving and the time of night his vehicle was searched.
Police found a black case in the centre console and inside were numerous plastic bags, a set of scales, one clear resealable bag containing cannabis and three clear resealable plastic bags containing meth.
He confirmed one of the bags contained cannabis but said the crystal-like substance in the other bags was salt.
The cannabis weighed 0.5 grams and the other bags, which contained methamphetamine weighed 0.2, 0.2 and 0.3 grams.
Magistrate David Day reviewed the information submitted by the police and described Andrews' criminal history as "lengthy" with "a wide variety of offending".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said he understood Andrews was on parole.
"He's got a terrible record," Sergeant Riley said.
Mr Day decided to sentence Andrews in his absence for having possession of a "small quantity of cannabis and a small quantity of meth" but would leave it to the parole authority to decide if it was serious enough to effect his parole.
Mr Day convicted Andrews without further penalty for possession of the cannabis. He also convicted him without further penalty for possession of the methamphetamine.
