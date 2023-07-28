Leasa Konza and James Mustac first met at a party in 2011.
Fast forward to today and the pair have continued to prove their love story is anything but "sappy."
"I think because we were able to have so many adventures together that we navigated life together," Mrs Konza said when asked what made their relationship flourish.
"Two individual people who like going out together."
Life has always been an adventure for the pair. They have travelled through Europe together - including Mr Mustac's home country of Croatia. They've also gone on some "very adventurous" holidays right here in Australia.
After 11 years together and no ring in sight, Mrs Konza accepted that they would "never get married".
"We'd be as we were forever," she added.
"I think we were busy enjoying life and enjoying each other without additional pressure."
That was until they took a trip to the Hunter Valley on April 15, 2022.
"James hired a private hot air balloon for us and he got down on one knee in mid-air," Mrs Konza said.
"I was very excited, a little bit bewildered."
As it turned out, exactly a year after Mr Mustac popped the question, a date for the wedding was available.
And so, on April 15, 2023 the pair married at The Hayshed and enlisted the services of The Nomad Collective to capture their special day.
"I did all the planning and James showed up and smiled," Mrs Konza said.
"It was a beautiful autumn day. It wasn't too hot, wasn't too cold, there wasn't lots of wind. It was perfect."
The new bride said she would eventually change her last name, but not before another adventure together.
"It's been just over three months and I don't think married life changes much."
