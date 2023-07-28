Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

James Mustac and Leasa Konza marry at the Hay Shed

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 28 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leasa Konza and James Mustac first met at a party in 2011.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.