This weekend will be the culmination of an almost 20-year journey for Aiden Kelly.
Kelly is part of Orange District Softball Association's (ODSA) first ever men's side to compete at the NSW State Championships.
While Orange has a strong tradition of women's and junior softball, getting enough numbers for a men's side has proven impossible until now.
Kelly, who has played softball in Orange since he was a six-year old, said he was thrilled to be part of history.
"It's a pretty good feeling to be part of the inaugural side," he said.
"We've pushed to be part of the state championships for a couple of years now but with the development of our juniors coming through into seniors we finally have the capacity to field a full side.
"To show our juniors coming through that there is something further to aspire to is really important as well."
Orange will face off against Central Coast, Cumberland Nepean, Georges River, Hornsby, Macarthur, Newcastle, Penrith City and Southern Districts for the title across three days.
Kelly said they would take the fight to the metropolitan teams and hope to start a tradition for Orange.
"At this level you would be disappointed to not be competitive," he said.
"Even though it's our first year I think we will be competitive and ruffle a few feathers which is a good thing.
"We want to take as much away from the tournament as we can. We want to give grassroots players in Orange something to aspire to.
"It's great to have our Australian representative Ky Hurst onboard as well and see him develop into the men's age group and bring his young competitive nature to our team.
"It's probably one of my favourite places to play at [Blacktown].
"I've played at nationals all over Australia but I still find Blacktown to be the best atmosphere to play in, it's got a great spectator aspect to it and it's just a great weekend all round."
