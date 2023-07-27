Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Barry Rose sentenced in Orange Local Court for theft of sentimental Celtic ring

By Court Reporter
July 28 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who stole a sentimental Celtic-style silver ring has been convicted in Orange Local Court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.