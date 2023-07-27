A man who stole a sentimental Celtic-style silver ring has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Barry Rose, 34, of Adina Crescent, was charged with larceny but was not present in Orange Local Court for sentencing and he did not have a legal representative.
Magistrate David Day reviewed a summary of the evidence gathered by police and decided to go ahead and sentence Rose in his absence noting that the ring had already been returned to its owner.
According to police, Rose visited the victim's home in Orange on May 16 this year and got into a verbal argument with the victim.
Afterwards the victim noticed a silver ring was missing. It had a Celtic design that had sentimental value having belonged to his father.
The victim told the police that the ring was in the house next to a watch while Rose was there but after Rose left only the watch was in its place.
The victim said no other person was in the home during that time frame and he did not move it and believed Rose had taken.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said Rose's criminal record was "atrocious".
Mr Day said the ring was valued about $50 or less and it was subsequently returned.
Mr Day also agreed that Rose's criminal history was long and included a variety of offences including domestic violence, intimidation, property damage and he has previously served periods of imprisonment for property damage by fire.
He said Rose has also served intensive correction orders and at the time of sentencing was on an ICO and two community correction orders.
Mr Day convicted Rose without issuing a further penalty for the theft of the ring.
