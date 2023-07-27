Nick Duffy may be 27 but don't try and tell him his professional rugby dreams are done and dusted.
The Dubbo-born, Orange-educated scrumhalf will make his 100th Shute Shield appearance for Northern Suburbs when they face Eastern Suburbs on Saturday, July 29.
While loving life with the Shoremen, Duffy said he hadn't given up on earning a professional contract after brief training stints with NSW Waratahs and Western Force.
"I enjoy life in the Shute Shield but it's always been a goal of mine to play professional rugby," he said.
"I feel like I'm still striving towards that, if I can still play good footy at 27 then an opportunity will come. It's still a goal, that's for sure.
"Shute Shield is probably the premier club rugby competition in Australia and it's heavily looked upon by Super Rugby teams.
"Unfortunately over my career I just never had much of a look in. When I was 22 I had the chance to sit on the bench for the Waratahs which was a great experience....and I did a pre-season at Western Force.
"If anything it makes me hungrier to play my best footy and pick up a contract somewhere."
The former Kinross Wolaroi and St Joseph's Hunters Hill gun made his first grade debut for Norths in 2017.
Norths sit atop the Shute Shield ladder with two rounds remaining before finals.
He said he had loved playing for a club he described as 'humble' and 'working class'.
"I've made lots of friends here, it's a club with no egos. Everyone is happy to help you," he said.
"It's funny because people see North Sydney Oval and think how amazing it is but we are a pretty humble club.
"Most country clubs would have better training facilities than us but that's what I love about us. It's a pretty oval but Norths are a real working class club.
"Originally the players were dock workers in Mosman and Neutral Bay so it's always been a working class club."
