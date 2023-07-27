Orange's most prolific mobile speed camera hot spots have been revealed.
The city's motorists have forked out a pretty penny, with data released by Revenue NSW having exposed exactly which streets garnered the most fines during the 2022-23 financial year.
For those who travel to and from North Orange on a regular basis, it should come as no surprise to hear that Molong Road accounted for 714 fines and totalled $132,454 during those 12 months. Both of these figures were more than half the total amount for the 2800 postcode.
During the first four months of the financial year just gone - July 2022 through to October - the mobile speed camera caught 373 drivers going less than 10km/h over the speed limit. This was the equivalent of three people being fined each day and those caught speeding were hit with a total of $49,762 worth of fines in that four month period.
But Molong Road wasn't the only area where drivers were hit hard.
The Mitchell Highway in Lucknow ($46,132), Cargo Road in Nashdale ($28,992) and Woodward Street ($25,930) also accounted for a big proportion of fines during those 12 months.
The biggest individual fine in terms of cost came in Leeds Parade however.
On that occasion a driver was travelling southbound in April 2023 and was caught going 45km/h over the speed limit. This set them back $2616.
Leeds Parade ranks third on the list in total fines dished out (100), while coming in fifth in terms of dollar amount ($21,272).
The only other roads around town which brought about fines were Burrendong Way in Mullion Creek (two fines totalling $423), Forest Road (30 for $5,138), Warrendine Street (three for $384) and The Escort Way (seven for $2406).
A decision by NSW Premier Chris Minns was made back in April 2023 which made it mandatory for all mobile speed camera vehicles in the state be quipped to carry portable warning signs. This was a reversal of the Perrottet government's decision to remove the signs back in 2020.
Warning signs must now be displayed during enforcement, including a retractable rooftop sign, two portable signs placed on approach to every mobile speed camera vehicle and one after.
"I would rather people slow down in the first place than receive a fine in the mail two weeks after they committed the offence," Premier Chris Minns said at the time.
Since that decision was made, fines in Orange have dropped significantly.
For May and June 2023, just 58 fines were handed out which cost drivers $11,104. Over a full 12 month span, these figures would equate to 348 fines worth $66,624, roughly a quarter of the actual fines handed out during the 22-23 financial year (1336 for $263,131).
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.