Kinross Wolaroi School music program recognised in NSW AMEB

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Oliver Wong and Anabelle Van Wyk of Kinross Wolaroi School in Orange. Pictures supplied
Kinross Wolaroi has beaten out all other regional NSW schools in music, and held its own against some of Sydney's most prestigious private institutions.

