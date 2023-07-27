Kinross Wolaroi has beaten out all other regional NSW schools in music, and held its own against some of Sydney's most prestigious private institutions.
The Orange school was recognised in the "10 most outstanding schools" by the Australian Music Examinations Board (AMEB) for 2022 at it July presentations.
It joined elite Sydney powerhouses including Sydney Grammar, Abbotsleigh, Knox, PLC and Scots College.
"We have quite a number of students who commit to sitting these exams and this recognition is testament to their hard work and excellent results," Kinross Head of Music Jacqueline Shields said in a statement.
"In recent years we've looked to be particular about the calibre of our visiting instrumental tutors and are very lucky to have been able to engage teachers who have worked in elite orchestras .... I think our students having access to these teachers is paying dividends."
The 2022 NSW AMEB results were based on assessment of more than 35,000 students across the state. Full results are below.
Winner
Commendations (alphabetical order)
