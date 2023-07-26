Central Western Daily
RTBU and Qube locked in pay dispute for Central West train drivers

Ciara Bastow
Updated July 27 2023 - 8:30am, first published 8:23am
A group of "pissed off" Central West rail workers has banded together out the front of Dubbo's Qube logistics office as part of ongoing industrial action against the multi-million dollar company.

