David Paton was in his final year of schooling when his life changed forever in 2001 when he sustained a traumatic brain injury in an horrific car accident.
What followed was several months in hospital and extensive rehabilitation during which he had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat.
However, the Orange resident, father and husband has worked hard to overcome many of those obstacles and written and released an inspiring book on his recovery, Reclaiming life after brain injury: How to follow your dreams even when life is hard.
"After reading my story and the challenges I overcame, it is my hope that people will feel encouraged to persist through their own challenges," Mr Paton said.
Mr Paton grew up in Mudgee and now resides in Orange and wrote the uplifting recovery story to encourage and inspire others.
"I have been told it is an inspiring story, one of overcoming challenges, despite many obstacles," he said.
"I want to give people hope that there can be life after a serious life-changing event, such as a suffering a brain injury.
"I have a passion for helping other people and that is where my heart lies."
He said the hope he wants to share is by telling his story and he wanted to inspire anyone who had experienced any setback in life to make a start on improving their situation and to do so with determination, so they do not give up.
Mr Paton said he decided to write his story at the end of 2018 after receiving encouragement from family and friends.
"My crash was in September of 2001, right at the point where I had almost finished school. It happened between my trial exams and the HSC," he said.
"I was in hospital for seven months and when I got out in April of 2002, I had to return to my parent's farm in Mudgee.
"I spent the remainder of 2002 at the farm, trying to rehabilitate, then the following year, I went to TAFE in Bathurst. After successfully completing a Certificate IV in IT that year, I thought I would try uni."
He said it took more than twice as long to finish my Bachelor of Business Studies degree due to all the struggles that he faced but he got there in the end.
He had trouble finding a job beyond casual work though and in 2014 he and his wife moved to Orange.
"I tried to find work but although I had a degree, I had no experience and no one would give me a chance to show them what I could do," he said.
... apart from my slowed cognitive processing, the motivation to write did not come to me in abundance.- David Paton
"My parents had been suggesting to me that I could write a book. I kept thinking, "I can't do that", but after years of no work except a small amount of casual work, I thought I would try it."
It was while he was writing the book, that he started working part-time at Anglicare in a job "I loved as it involved using my technical IT skills".
He worked for Anglicare for about two and a half years and also spent more than two years writing his book and although the brain injury and having young children slowed him down, he persevered.
"I had no writing schedule and had to rely on brief periods when I would feel motivated to go to my computer and write a bit," he said.
"That is why it took so long, apart from my slowed cognitive processing, the motivation to write did not come to me in abundance.
"My wife helped with editing and proofreading the book. I also had young kids at that point and trying to navigate time to write around their schedule was very tricky.
"I did have to squeeze it in around everything else in my life."
He has not recovered everything he lost as a result of the crash and said he still struggles to some degree with balance, coordination, problem solving, decision making, emotion regulation and memory.
"My right hand side, which was paralysed, is still slightly weaker and I don't have the best fine motor skills with my right hand," he said.
However, he continues to make the most out of life and make small improvements and was able to regain his manual driver's licence in 2019, eighteen years after the crash.
"Therefore, while I have recovered some abilities, there are other skills that are still slowly coming back to me," he said.
"Although I would prefer to be in paid work now, my life involves looking after my nearly-thirteen year old twins while my wife works.
"My wife and I give each other a night off the usual routine each week, which is when I go to a local games shop for some down time.
"Although our closest family lives in Mudgee, we are lucky to have some great friends in Orange that support our family."
Both a reference copy of the book, and a borrowing copy is available in the biography section at Orange City Library.
