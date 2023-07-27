Orange Purlers Annual Knit-In: The Orange Purlers have been meeting in Orange City Library for about 15 years. During this time they have made more than 5,500 blankets for Wrap with Love. Why not drop in to view their handicraft, enjoy a cuppa and find out more about Wrap With Love. All interested people welcome to drop-in between 11am and 3.30pm. Donations of 8ply yarn (wool or acrylic) are gratefully accepted. More information here.