Concerts, Balls, creative arts workshops, you'd be silly to think you're having a quiet one this weekend.
Adventure Corp Rock Boss Ultimate Rock Crawling: This is the biggest Rock Crawling 4 x 4 event on the Calendar. Check out this event take on the rocks of Molong. Gates open at midday on July 28. Get more information here.
Cake and Sip: Create your very own cake masterpiece while sipping on your favourite beverage at The Exchange's Cake and Sip. For just $90 per person you're promised a delicious night of fun. More details here.
Twelfth Night: Heather Fairbairn's fresh retelling of Shakespeare's romantic comedy is a dark collision of hidden identities and unrequited love. Featuring all-new music by Sarah Blasko, Twelfth Night ultimately asks us to find light in the darkness. Get more details here.
Dubbo Rugby Club Family Day: The Dubbo Rugby Club is inviting fans of rugby to attend their family fun day. There is plenty of food and activities for the children while plenty of rugby going on in the background. Get more details here.
Orange Purlers Annual Knit-In: The Orange Purlers have been meeting in Orange City Library for about 15 years. During this time they have made more than 5,500 blankets for Wrap with Love. Why not drop in to view their handicraft, enjoy a cuppa and find out more about Wrap With Love. All interested people welcome to drop-in between 11am and 3.30pm. Donations of 8ply yarn (wool or acrylic) are gratefully accepted. More information here.
Forage and Feast truffle experience: Experience the thrill of a truffle hunt and forage Borrodell's Black Perigord truffles. Once you've found your produce, retire back to the Sisters rock restaurant and enjoy a three-course foragers lunch. Get tickets and details here.
Jesus Christ Superstar: It's the final weekend of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Catch it before it's gone, not to be resurrected in three days. More details here.
Narromine Gorillas Rugby Ball: Check out the annual Narromine Gorillas Rugby Ball from 6.30pm at the Soul Food Depot. It's a beautiful black tie event. Check out details here.
Dreams: A Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute show: Head to the Lithgow Union Theatre on Saturday for this authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute show. Tickets are available here.
80s versus 90s a Battle of the Decades: This is an epic live performance that will pit the best hits of two iconic decades against each other with a song-for-song battle. Doors open at 7pm at the Orange Ex-Services Club. Tickets are just $40. Get them here.
Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever: Be a part of Dubbo's first Most Wuthering Heights Day- an international flash mob recreating Kate Bush's iconic music video. Tickets cost $20 and sales go to cancer trials and treatment of people in the Dubbo region. Brought to you by Cam and Shaz at DCFM 88.9. Check out more details here.
Pups at the Pav: Join us at Lowe Family Wine Co on Sunday morning June 30 at The Pavilion for a few hours of play with your furry friends. Dogs, owners, and dog lovers are all welcome! Coffee, tea and pastries will be available too. Come and join in on the fun and meet our adoptable fur babies also. More details here.
Charity Golf Day: The Rotary Club of Warren are hosting a Charity Golf Day. Nominations are at 10am and cost is $30 per head for a three person Ambrose. All abilities are encouraged to play. Get more details here.
Christmas in July at Abercrombie House: The Abercrombie House is celebrating Christmas with a three-course roast lunch. Enjoy the traditional Christmas cheer along with the warmth of open fires. Bring your own drinks and make the most of the celebration. Cost is $70 for adults and $50 for children under 14 years. Get details and tickets here.
Winter Wonderland Long Lunch: Enjoy a winter-warming three course lunch of seasonal fare matched with a range of Mudgee Wines at Blue Wren Farm. Tickets include entertainment, a guest speaker and bus transfers. Tickets are $200 per person and all proceeds go to the Children's Medical Research Institute. Get your tickets here.
