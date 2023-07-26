My daughter, like most children, liked to go for a swing at any playground.
She headed for the swings at a park where we stopped in the Queensland border town of Goondiwindi. It was a break from travelling.
At that time, she was about eight years old. Another girl, about the same age, sat on to the adjacent swing.
Watching on, the other girl said to my daughter: "My dad is better than your dad."
To which my daughter replied: "My dad is taller than your dad."
And back came the reply: "My dad is bigger than your dad."
I laughed as my daughter replied: "My dad is smarter than yours."
These transactions showed how proud the girls were of their dads, but the pride went toward boastful, where they were not able to see the worth of the other dad.
They were making a childlike judgement. In this case, about the other dad.
Maturity is about appreciating the worth of the other as well as yourself.
To care about others because you see the other, whereas someone who is boastfully proud does not.
When you are proud (as against being humble) you are more likely to judge others and that judging keeps you distant, keeps you from caring.
When it comes to consider how we go about caring for others, Jesus had many things to say. In one account found in the Good Book, Jesus talks about taking the plank out of our eye before looking to help remove a speck in someone else. What did he mean?
We have all experienced a speck of dirt in the eye, an irritation, which is like our behaviour, on which others judge us by.
Most of us are quick to judge others by what we perceive without seeing the plank or irritation we are to others. Pride hinders helping others. It keeps the plank in our eye, preventing us from being able to care for others.
From the Good Book, Jesus said to the crowd around him: "Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven. Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you ..."
So, "Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your friend's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your friend, 'Friend, let me take the speck out of your eye,' when you yourself fail to see the plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your friend's eye."
This is perceptive, one thing to help build for good relationships and a healthy community.
