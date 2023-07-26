Established in 1996, Planet Ark's National Tree Day has grown into Australia's largest tree planting and nature care event.
The program is a call to action for all Australians to get their hands dirty and give back to their community.
Each year around 3000 people volunteer their time and energy to engage in environmental activities that educate Australians.
While every day can be Tree Day, we dedicate the celebration of National Tree Day to the last Sunday of July.
Orange will be celebrating National tree Day on Sunday, at Gosling Creek Reserve, starting at 10am. Everyone is invited to come along and plant a tree or several. Planting will be from 10am to 1pm, with free drinks available and a free barbecue. Come for the whole time or for as much time as you can spare.
The event is being sponsored by Planet Ark and Orange City Council.
Roger Smith, Orange City Council Natural Resources co-ordinator, is the chief organiser. He says: "We had such a wonderful event for last year's National Tree Day at Lake Canobolas with 100 community members planting 1100 native tube stock. It would be marvellous to match the result for this year's Tree Day event at Gosling Creek. I would encourage the Orange community to join in the event to help improve the biodiversity of the Gosling Creek area. This year the target is 800 native stock. We will have extra trees if required."
National Tree Day fits in well with Orange City Council's plan to establish an Urban Forest Strategy, the purpose of which is to provide a strategic framework for how the Orange community can improve its urban tree coverage.
To do this, council has employed Active Green Services, an environmental consultancy which will provide a report as to how to implement a strategy that informs us about how we can protect and enhance our urban tree cover to provide the environmental, economic and social benefits of which our community is becoming increasingly aware.
Councillor David Mallard, the chair of the Environmental Sustainability Policy, says: "There is a growing commodity understanding of the importance of trees, the natural environment and open space in the economic, cultural, physical and mental wellbeing of the community."
On Sunday we will have the chance to put our understanding into action.
