Roger Smith, Orange City Council Natural Resources co-ordinator, is the chief organiser. He says: "We had such a wonderful event for last year's National Tree Day at Lake Canobolas with 100 community members planting 1100 native tube stock. It would be marvellous to match the result for this year's Tree Day event at Gosling Creek. I would encourage the Orange community to join in the event to help improve the biodiversity of the Gosling Creek area. This year the target is 800 native stock. We will have extra trees if required."