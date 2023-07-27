The world of online food ordering is continuing to balloon. So what's popular in Orange?
Uber Eats has revealed its most popular eating venues in Orange - essentially where their drivers are sent to the most to grab food to deliver to people across Orange.
Ali's Kebab & Snack Pack, Peisley Street Flame Grilled Chicken, Mukoko, Choox Chicken & Burgers, The BoW Project, Indian Delight, Red Pepper Indian Cuisine and Golden Bowl Chinese Restaurant have proven the most popular spots for Uber Eats drivers across Orange.
An Uber Eats spokesperson said it's no surprise to see a quick uptake and growing demand for Uber Eats in regional areas like Orange. The spokesperson wouldn't detail how many drivers work in Orange.
"We know that e-commerce growth in regional areas is outstripping metropolitan growth," they said.
"We believe that cities shouldn't have a monopoly on convenience and we look forward to continuing to provide more convenience for residents and visitors in the Central West, as well as to offer additional ways for small businesses to reach their end customer."
In June this year, Uber revealed plans to expand food-delivery services into more remote parts of the country. Bowral, Lismore, Tamworth and Coffs Harbour were some of the new NSW locations.
The food-delivery launches come after Australia Post's Inside Australian Online Shopping Report found online purchases rose by 6.5 per cent in rural towns last year and 5.7 per cent in remote communities.
Market research firm Roy Morgan also found seven million Australians over the age of 14 use meal-delivery services in a three-month period, up from 3.6 million people in 2020.
On top of regular takeaway spots across the city, Uber Eats says it is now including a service that delivers from supermarkets like Coles, which will be adopted in regional NSW shortly.
"We pride ourselves on having the best selection in every town we're in. In areas where we've had a multiyear affiliation we've extended our range to include everyday categories like grocery, convenience, alcohol and lots of other retail categories," the spokesperson said.
