A person is on the run from police after leading them on two separate car chases.
At about 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 25, officers patrolling the Glenroi area attempted to stop a Ford ute on Dairy Creek Road.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. It was terminated a short time later after police lost sight of the vehicle.
Just after 9pm, officers saw the ute on Bathurst Road and made an attempt to stop it.
A spokeswoman from Central West Police District said: "It failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.
"It came to a stop on the Northern Distributor Road, and the driver fled on foot to nearby homes."
No arrests have been made.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
