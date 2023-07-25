A driver who told police she didn't know her licence was suspended because she didn't read the paperwork has been convicted in her absence in Orange Local Court.
Magistrate David Day said Claire Kate Braddon hadn't passed the knowledge test when her driving suspension case came before him on Thursday, July 20.
He said the 28-year-old from Moresby Street, Orange, was also subject to a conditional release order, without a conviction, at the time of the offence.
According to court documents, Braddon was driving south on Glenroi Avenue at 11pm on Saturday, June 17 when police noticed one of the headlights wasn't working on her car.
The police conducted a u-turn and attempted to catch up to the vehicle which quickly turned right on Moresby Street and pulled into the driveway.
Police stopped behind the car and spoke to Braddon on her driveway where they told her about the faulty headlight.
They also asked to see her driver's licence and she said she didn't have her licence on her but produced a digital licence on her phone which showed it was suspended.
Further checks revealed her driver's licence was suspended from February 14, 2023, until May 13, 2023, due to excessive demerit point accumulation.
This was extended due after she failed to pass her increased traffic offender penalty knowledge test.
Braddon told the police she was unaware that she was suspended still and was unaware she had to do a test and hadn't read any of the suspension advice paperwork.
"She is convicted," Mr Day said after reviewing the case.
"Her driving record does not assist [her]."
He fined her $330 and disqualified her driver's licence for three months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.