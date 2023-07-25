A "thief" who used her handbag to assault a security guard as she fled from a supermarket without her shop-lifting haul worth over $1000 has been told by a magistrate to stop playing the victim.
Karen Louise Sansom, 45, of Upfold Street, Gormans Hill pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 12, 2023 of shoplifting and common assault.
As Sansom browsed the isles of Woolworths Bathurst in the Armada shopping centre about 11.30am on April 18, 2023, she placed 125 items into her trolley worth a total of $1,434.15, court documents said.
After knocking into a staff member's online shopping cart, management became aware of Sansom's "strange" behaviour.
The court heard Sansom made an attempt to distract an employee as she tried to push the trolley through the entrance.
But, she was unable to get through the automatic barriers.
Sansom then tried to walk straight through the self-serve area without paying for the items, but she was stopped by a store attendant, who took hold of the trolley.
As she was leaving the supermarket, Sansom swung her handbag and hit a security guard twice.
After being called to the store, police went and spoke with staff and got CCTV footage of the incident.
Once Sansom was identified, police went to her home on Upfold Street.
"They [security] were in my road ... I should have hit him harder," she said.
Sansom was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, she said she couldn't remember what happened.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court during sentencing her client thought she may have had a seizure at the time of the offence due to her limited recollection.
"She couldn't recall much of what happened," Ms Thackray said.
"But she said the security guard was in her personal space. She gets triggered by that and reacts in such a way."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis believed Sansom held no remorse for her actions, and instead, offered excuses for her behaviour.
"All I'm hearing is you, the victim," Ms Ellis said.
"You tried to steal from a corporation. Prices rise because of thieves like you.
"You don't accept what you did was wrong, all you have done is justify it."
Sansom was placed on an 18-month community correction order.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.