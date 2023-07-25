A tennis player, a builder, a proud veteran and a family man, William "Bill" Maker was many things during his life and would always give his utmost effort towards anything he did.
Born in Cudal at the family's mudbrick home in 1924, Mr Maker joined the Royal Australia Air Force prior to his 18th birthday and worked alongside engineers during World War II.
"They were building airstrips 'with the yanks' as he always used to say," his nephew, Chris Faucett said.
"They were often the first lot in on the islands as they moved across the Pacific back towards the Philippines, in through Borneo and into the jungles where they'd build airstrips and be constantly bombed."
Shortly after returning home, Mr Maker married his now late wife Marge and the couple spent the next 70-plus year together.
Although he grew up fixing and trading cars, Mr Maker soon became a builder, just like his father, William James Maker.
Involved in the construction of the Orange Function Centre, he built a "hell of a lot" of homes around East Orange during his time, particularly down Seymour and Hale Street.
"He was also a huge tennis player and played right up to his 70s," Mr Faucett added.
"He was playing high B grade tennis here in Orange in his mid-60s."
Although Mr Maker's impact on Orange was easy to see through the work he did in plain-view, it was his efforts behind the scenes which may well have made the biggest impact.
"He was a very generous man, which a lot of people probably didn't realise," Mr Faucett added.
"He did a lot of work with charities. If there was a good cause somewhere, he'd get involved behind the scenes. If he heard someone had fallen on hard times, he'd go around and give them a hand."
After a life lived well in Orange, Mr Maker moved to Coffs Harbour in the 1990s, where his son Garry and grandchildren Brooke and Trent lived.
There, he built a home not just for himself, but for his son as well.
"He was pretty much retired then, but he never really stopped," Trent said.
"He was always making things at home."
When Trent was a teenager, his grandfather would take him around to help out with any building project he had on the go.
Trent remembers hearing stories of perseverance throughout his childhood.
"He had a lot of accidents in Orange," Trent added.
"He was building a house in Orange and a load of bricks fell on him and broke his back.
"They said he'd never walk again, but he proved them wrong."
Mr Maker died on July 18 at 98 years of age.
Through all the ups and downs in his life, there was always one constant for Mr Maker; Anzac Day.
"He very, very rarely ever missed a march," Mr Faucett said.
"Even up to the age of 96 he was still taking part up at Coffs Harbour."
And for those who may recall seeing the late Mr Maker's around town, that's because the near 2km stretch of road in North Orange - William Maker Drive - is named in his honour.
The funeral for Mr Maker will be held on July 28 at 1pm in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi.
