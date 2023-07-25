Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Man sustains injuries from bull, airlifted to hospital after incident on Piambong property

Updated July 25 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man was airlifted to hospital after being injured in an incident with a bull on a property outside of Mudgee over the weekend.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.