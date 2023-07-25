Cook Park later this year to make the site's 150th anniversary but leading up to the milestone event the community is being called on to join in the celebrations to honour the occasion.
The celebrations of the heritage-listed park will include a picnic and the development of a community sourced photographic archive.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said Cook Park was a place of historical significance and a special place to many people and encouraged people to submit old photos to be included in the archive.
"Cook Park and the country that it occupies has played host to many significant moments for generations of Orange families," Cr Hamling said.
"From community events and family occasions to a casual picnic or quiet stroll, Cook Park holds many fond memories for the city's residents."
The 4.5-hectare block bordered by Summer, Clinton, Kite and Sampson streets was proclaimed a park on November 30, 1873, and officially named Cook Park, after Captain James Cook, in 1882.
It was laid out in a traditional Victorian design with straight paths and rows of trees. Much of the original design is still in place today.
Orange City Council is encouraging people to share their photos, memories and stories in the lead up to the anniversary.
The material will be added to the Recollect Central West website, an online collection of heritage material relating to the people, places and events of the Central West.
Images will also be displayed on a screen in the Bastick Cottage as part of the celebrations, alongside an exhibition featuring the people who shaped Cook Park.
The community picnic day will be held in the park from 10am to noon on Saturday, November 25, featuring music and dance performances, food vendors, a cake cutting and a commemorative tree planting.
Orange City Council's Parks, Trees and Waterways Committee chair woman Cr Mel McDonell said it is a great opportunity to celebrate the park, from its history and heritage significance to its present-day appeal for local families and visitors.
People who wish to share their photos and memories of Cook Park should email their material to heritage@orange.nsw.gov.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.