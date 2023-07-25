Barnstoneworth United has issued a title challenge to Western Premier League leading clubs Panorama FC and Bathurst 75 after their thumping win on Saturday, July 22.
Barnies beat ladder leaders Bathurst 75 6-2 at Sir Jack Brabham Park and Panorama dropped points courtesy of a last-minute equaliser from Dubbo Macquarie.
Coach Duncan Logan said the weekend win over 75 had opened a door of opportunity for the Orange club.
"We're in with a chance, and would like to finish as high as possible," he said.
The win makes it a six-match unbeaten run for Barnies with five wins on the trot.
"We're playing consistent football at the moment and if we can stay consistent, anything can happen come the last round of the year," Logan said.
Captained by central defender Grant Koch, Barnies capitalised on a weakened 75's outfit after it lost key forward Agieg Aluk to injury early in the match, and then lost defender Andrew Smith in the 41st minute to a straight red card for handling the ball as it was about to cross the goal line.
Irish forward Paddy Gillespie slotted home the penalty.
Just a few minutes earlier Colombian striker Carlos Castrillon added to his haul of goals this season to bring Barnies level with the visitors, after conceding the first goal to 75 from the boot of striker James Christie.
Both Christie and Castrillon are having stand-out seasons as strikers, with the Barnies frontman now with 12 goals from seven matches, scoring a brace on Saturday.
"We've had some big scorelines, obviously today was a bit bigger than we expected going into it," Logan said.
Facing a 10-man Bathurst side, Barnies added another goal early in the second half from the boot of Daniel Casey, who tapped in a trademark Gillespie cross from the right wing, to make it Casey's fourth of the season.
Bathurst hit back minutes later from the boot of Jack Press, to make it 3-2 to Barnies.
The red and whites then hit their straps with goals to Koch and an absolute worldie from defender Ben Giumelli, who intercepted the ball at halfway, ran around two defenders and put a 'top binner' in from long range, sealing the match for the home side.
"We were getting there, we had a slow start...a bit unfortunate for them but I think we were getting on top before the red card," Logan said.
Barnies go into next weekend's top three clash against Panorama again at Brabham, with the Goats only one point ahead of Barnies on 25.
The weekend results mean the top three each have a shot at the minor premiership, with 75 facing Waratahs on Saturday in Orange, and only two points in front of Panorama and three in front of Barnies.
"We don't look too much past the result today, it's a bad habit to get into...we don't look past next week," Logan said.
