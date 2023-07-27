Split-level home for the whole family

Watch your children grow and blossom here as they discover a sanctuary designed for shared moments of relaxation and connection. Stretch out in the multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces where everyone can gather, unwind, and socialise, all while ensuring there's always a tranquil nook available for some quiet time. Spend blissful hours in the gardens as the season changes or bask in pure bliss by the heated pool, unwinding and escaping the demands of everyday life.

