Split-level home for the whole family

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday July 28: 2 John Carroll Lane, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 2 John Carroll Lane, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
A stunning haven of tranquillity, prepare to immerse yourself in the enchanting allure of this exquisite one-hectare property. You will be captivated by the breathtaking panoramic views that unfold from every room of this magnificent split-level abode, where countless special spaces beckon, catering to every age and inclination.
Watch your children grow and blossom here as they discover a sanctuary designed for shared moments of relaxation and connection. Stretch out in the multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces where everyone can gather, unwind, and socialise, all while ensuring there's always a tranquil nook available for some quiet time. Spend blissful hours in the gardens as the season changes or bask in pure bliss by the heated pool, unwinding and escaping the demands of everyday life.
This five-bedroom, three-bathroom, plus study home is perfectly suited for a large family, with ample room to accommodate ageing parents in the thoughtfully designed guest or parent suite. The home is light-filled with vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, and French doors. The kitchen offers a 900mm gas stove, integrated microwave, stone benches, and dishwasher.
Throughout the seasons, this residence unfolds its captivating charm, adapting effortlessly to each passing moment. Unwind by the flickering glow of two cosy wood fireplaces or revel in year-round comfort provided by the split-system air conditioning and ducted electric floor heating and cooling.
You can indulge in the bliss of three separate decks, each offering a vantage point to admire the views, and enjoy the convenience of a three-door garage, housing multiple vehicles and a workshop area.
This stunning location boasts the best of both worlds, where you can revel in a sense of seclusion, blissfully removed from the hustle and bustle of Orange, all while being conveniently less than a 15 minute drive from town. And when the weekend comes around, you have the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich offerings of the surrounding cellar doors.
Sustainability is key thanks to the 100,000L rainwater tank, separate bore tank that feeds off the communal bore, and solar hot water.
2 John Carroll Lane is the epitome of a retreat where you can unwind, enjoy life's pleasures, and create cherished memories for years to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.