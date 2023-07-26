Central Western Daily
Grantlee Kieza, Indira Naidoo among guest authors at Orange Readers and Writers Festival

Tanya Marschke
Updated July 26 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
A notable group of fiction and non-fiction authors have come on board for the upcoming Orange Readers and Writers Festival.

