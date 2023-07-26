A notable group of fiction and non-fiction authors have come on board for the upcoming Orange Readers and Writers Festival.
The festival will be held at the Hotel Canobolas on Saturday and Sunday August 5 and 6 to coincide with the Winter Fire Festival.
This year's feature writers include: Grantlee Kieza author of The Remarkable Mrs Reibey, and Knockout; Indira Naidoo - The Space Between Stars; Yvonne Weldon - Sixty-Seven Days; Adam Courtenay - Mr Todd's Marvel; Michael Thompson - How to be Remembered.
Orange City Council Services Policy Committee chairwoman Mel McDonell said the authors at this year's event were sure to entertain Central West readers with their stories and experiences.
"The festival is a great way of bringing readers and writers together during the winter months," Cr McDonell said.
"It's an exciting opportunity for anyone with a love of reading or writing to meet and talk with talented authors and other like-minded book lovers."
The main day of the festival will be held from 10am to 3.30pm on 5 August. The winners of the 2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards will also be announced by Orange mayor Jason Hamling at 11am on the day.
On August 6, professional podcaster and author Michael Thompson will hold a workshop for people wishing to start or improve their podcasting from 10am to 1pm. They can gain practical tips for developing and improving their podcasts. The workshop costs $45 to attend.
Orange Readers and Writers Festival costs $95 per person and tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/cc/orange-readers-and-writers-festival-2023-2356639.
The Orange Readers and Writers Festival is hosted by Central West Libraries and supported by Collins Booksellers and books by the authors will be available for sale and signing at the Festival.
Saturday
10.10am - 11am: Grantlee Kieza
11am - 11.15am: Orange Mayor Jason Hamling announces winners of the annual Banjo Paterson Writing Awards. Poetry, Short Story and Children's winners in attendance.
11.45am - 12.25pm: Yvonne Weldon
12.25pm - 1.05pm: Adam Courtenay
2pm - 2.40pm: Michael Thompson
2.40pm - 3.20pm: Indira Naidoo
Sunday:
Podcast Workshop with Michael Thompson - Sunday 6 August
10am - 1pm (includes morning tea)
The workshop will be in two parts:
Award-winning journalist Grantlee Kieza OAM held senior editorial positions at The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and The Courier-Mail for many years and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his writing.
He is a Walkley Award finalist and now the author of 21 acclaimed books including bestsellers Hudson Fysh, The Kelly Hunters, Lawson, Banks, Macquarie, Banjo, Mrs Kelly, Monash, Sons of the Southern Cross, and Bert Hinkler.
He has recently published The Remarkable Mrs Reibey: The convict who became Australia's richest businesswoman, which tells the extraordinary story of Mrs Reibey, immortalised on the Australian $20 note, Australia's first female entrepreneur and the most powerful woman in colonial history. As well as Knockout, a collection of great Australian boxing stories.
Yvonne Weldon is a proud Wiradjuri woman and fiction writer. She was born and raised in Sydney but maintains strong ties to her homelands of Cowra and the Riverina.
She is the deputy chairperson of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council and an independent councillor for the City of Sydney - the first Aboriginal councillor in the city's 180-year history.
A life-long activist, she has 30 years' experience driving positive reform in health, education and child protection in key government and Aboriginal organisations.
Weldon published her debut novel Sixty-Seven Days with Penguin in 2022. It's a story of first love and longing, suffused with Wiradjuri Dreaming, family and culture. The previously unpublished manuscript was shortlisted for the Queensland Literary Awards David Unaipon Award.
Adam Courtenay is a Sydney-based writer and financial journalist. He has a long career in the UK and Australia, writing for papers such as the Financial Times, Sunday Times, the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and for magazines including Forbes and Company Director.
Adam has a love of Australian history and biography and has written six books, including The Ship That Never Was, The Ghost and the Bounty Hunter and Three Sheets to the Wind. He is the son of Australia's best-loved storyteller, Bryce Courtenay. He lives in Sydney with his wife Gina and dog Polly.
Mr Todd's Marvel tells the story of Charles Todd, the man behind the construction of the Overland Telegraph Line, which many believe to be one of the greatest engineering feats of the 19th century.
Michael Thompson has been a journalist, producer and media executive for the last 15 years. He now co-owns a podcast production company called Fear and Greed - home of Australia's most popular business podcast. He lives in Sydney with his wife and two children.
How to be Remembered is his first novel, published in 2023 in Australia by Allen & Unwin and in the US / UK by Sourcebooks. It has been sold for translation into six languages, and the book has also been optioned for film by a Hollywood production company.
How to be Remembered is the story of Tommy Llewellyn, a young man who is forgotten every year on his birthday. It's a heartwarming and inspiring novel about the important things in life, and what it really means to be remembered.
Indira Naidoo is one of Australia's most popular broadcasters and authors. During her 30-year award-winning journalistic career, she has hosted and reported for some of the country's most distinguished news and current affair programs, including the ABC TV's Late Edition and SBS TV's World News, and she is currently the host of ABC Radio Sydney Evenings program and ABC TV's Compass.
A passionate advocate for environmental and food sustainability issues, she is author of the bestselling The Edible Balcony and The Edible City, has designed award-winning gardens and helps community groups build their own food gardens. She is a sought-after speaker and facilitator, and is an ambassador for Sydney's homeless crisis centre the Wayside Chapel.
The Space Between the Stars is a moving and uplifting exploration of the power of nature - even urban nature - to heal the deepest hurts.
