Georgie and Sam Weeks have drawn inspiration from furniture and items left over from their own wedding to launch an events hire business near Molong.
The couple started Sandy Creek Event Hire this year to supply chairs, signs and even a transformable bar or cool room to weddings across the region.
"We had a lot of stuff left over from ours and we loved the idea of weddings and loved organising ours and we had all this rustic stuff left over and we thought why don't we keep going and see if we can help create other people's weddings," Mrs Weeks said.
"We've had different quotes coming in from as far as Coonabarabran. A lot out of town customers reaching out to us, a few local things coming but nothing too crazy, it's out of wedding season at the moment.
"We're waiting for the next season to come through and it's really exciting."
She said the items fit themes for country and rustic style weddings and include a ceremony set up with an arbour, chairs to seat about 50 people with two types of settings and well as a signing table and signs.
"Another big item we've got is a mobile cool room which can also be converted to a bar set up outside which we then have a rustic bar which opens up into a rustic fridge panel and you can stack everything in the cool room from inside and access from outside," she said.
The wine barrels and bar stools are also popular as well as free standing L O V E letters people can set up in paddocks.
"We've definitely branched out from our wedding, a few of the bits and bobs are from our wedding," she said.
Mrs Weeks said they also have signs for reception and she is a qualified sign writer and is offering personalised custom signs as well as stubby holders.
People can see more information about the business and what it has to offer at sandycreekeventhire.com.au.
Peter Fisher Real Estate has opened a new agency in Molong after years of selling properties in the community.
Peter Fisher director Hunter Ridley said the business opening event was on Friday before business started on Monday, July 24.
"We've been managing properties and selling properties in Molong for a long time," he said.
"We just had an opportunity to move into one of the premises there that's always been a real estate office.
"We are looking to grow our presence there but we already had a pretty strong part of the market with our sales in particular but we are looking to grow our management and provide a strong property management service to Molong and district."
He said Molong has been trending upwards although the market is off a little bit.
"It's a town that I think is going to continue to grow and it's sort of to me it seems to be very much undervalued still," Mr Ridley said.
"It's a really good town, it's got a great community. You only have to look at the number of shops being renovated and things going on there, there's a bit of momentum.
"It's always going to be a little bit under the Orange market but it's a really good community, it's got everything that you need."
The new signage is up and consolidation from two sites to one is complete at BNB Made Easy in Orange.
The business was founded by Tim and Flora Mortimer to help short term rental owners manage guests and keep their properties clean and well maintained.
Once they began to outgrow their previous site they spent several months with two premises but have now consolidated to two locations into one and will hold an official opening celebration on August 23 so people can see behind the doors and learn what it does.
Mr Mortimer said the new location also has a drive through for services staff to collect pre-organised cleaning items and linens for a more efficient service.
