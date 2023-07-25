A family-of-five has been left searching for answers after watching their youngest battle against a mystery illness.
Six-year-old Bowie Campbell first fell sick on May 23 when she regularly recorded temperatures between 39 and 42 degrees.
Her mother, Codie Campbell, said it took a week for doctors to take it seriously.
"They thought it was a virus that her body would just get over," she said.
"But being her mother I knew that she wasn't ok."
On June 1, they took Bowie back to the emergency department at Orange Health Service where Mrs Campbell was "adamant" they weren't leaving until her daughter was admitted.
It was in the children's ward where young Bowie would remain for the next two weeks.
"The team of nurses in Orange were amazing," her mum added.
Doctors ran tests on her blood, urine and bowel, conducted x-rays and ultrasounds but nothing showed up.
With no more tests to run, Bowie was flown to Westmead Children's Hospital on July 15 where she still remained as of publishing.
There, she has undergone more blood tests, an ECG and an echocardiogram on her heart. The most recent test saw Bowie put to sleep so doctors could do a bone marrow test.
"They cannot treat her as they don't have a diagnosis," Mrs Campbell said.
"So they don't know what to treat her with and what to target."
After a week at Westmead, it appeared as though Bowie's fever had broken. But after 48 hours, it was back again.
"It is very unpredictable," Mrs Campbell said.
On July 22, the results of the bone marrow test came back.
They showed "something" but doctors still weren't sure, which meant Bowie would have to remain in hospital for at least one more week.
Despite all the heartache the family has had to go through these past month, Bowie remained strong throughout.
"She is still always smiling," Mrs Campbell said.
"Whenever she's asked how she is feeling, Bowie always says 'good' even if you know she is unwell."
"The hardest part for Bowie was being in hospital all of school holidays and missing her brother's 9th birthday."
Mrs Campbell has been off work ever since her daughter was admitted to hospital and has no leave to fall back on.
"With the rising cost of living and interest rates constantly increasing we were already tightening the hatches by budgeting and cutting costs," Mrs Campbell said.
"So to only have one income has been a bit overwhelming."
Her husband Jock is still in Orange looking after their two eldest children and working.
"We are super grateful to everyone that has reached out and supported us," Mrs Campbell said.
"When we are in a better position we will definitely be paying it forward."
Nearly $6000 has been raised as of July 25.
While donations have come as welcome relief for the family, there's really only one thing they want.
"We're hoping for answers so that it doesn't have to drag out any longer and we go home to our own beds and family," Mrs Campbell said.
"However, it's bittersweet wanting an answer as that may not be a good outcome."
