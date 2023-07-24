"Reconciliation isn't a word, it's an action."
It was a simple yet meaningful message delivered by Wiradjuri man Dale Carr at a chilly Anzac Park netball courts early on Saturday morning, July 22.
Orange Netball Association (ONA) held their annual First Nations Round as the competition returned after a three-week school holiday hiatus.
In addition to a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by Mr Carr there was a later Acknowledgement of Country by Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power as well as a dance performance and even face painting.
Mr Carr told the crowd a story about Wiradjuri man Yarri who used his canoe to help save settlers from an apocalyptic flood in Gundagai in 1852.
He pointed to Yarri's actions as an example of reconciliation and issued a challenge to the young players listening to think about how they too can be inspired to live out reconciliation in their own lives.
"Reconciliation is about listening, about learning, it's about loving, it's about life, sharing and caring," he said.
"I'm speaking at the moment to the future - future mothers, future grandmothers, future great-grandmothers. I want you to listen to my story."
Orange Aboriginal Medical Service also joined with ONA as a sponsor for the day.
