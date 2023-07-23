Central Western Daily
Mudgee's Robert Stein Winery had to cancel Christmas in July

Grace Ryan
Updated July 23 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:41pm
A popular winery caught on fire and a man was injured just hours before a sold out Christmas in July event on Saturday.

