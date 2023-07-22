Central Western Daily

Comm Games debacle or sports evolution?

July 23 2023 - 2:00am
Given the interest and enthusiasm around the opening days of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Victoria's decision to pull out of the 2026 Commonwealth Games seem puzzling.

