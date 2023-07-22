Central Western Daily
Liam Manning's struggle to find eating disorder support in the Central West

Sarah Falson
July 23 2023 - 8:00am
When Liam Manning was 17 years old and living with an eating disorder, he had to travel 400 kilometres to Sydney and stay there for five months to get the medical help he needed to set him on a path to recovery.

