Farmsafe Australia report reveals 19 people have died on farms in six months

Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 23 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:30am
The latest farm safety data has revealed 19 Australian farmers have lost their lives in the first six months of 2023.

