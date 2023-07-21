Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Brendan Leer in Court for stealing pizza from Domino's

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
July 22 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SLICE of justice has been served on a man, who abused fast food employees as he helped himself to pizzas and soft drinks.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.