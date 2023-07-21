Lucy Searle has many paths laid out in front of her but all leading to the same goal - to row for Australia.
The Year 12 Kinross Wolaroi School student was one of 40 people awarded a Commonwealth Games NSW Athlete Grant.
The grants are worth $1000 and are given to young athletes who have showcased potential in sport pathway programs.
Searle has shown more than just ability in recent weeks, having just returned from competing at the Henley Royal Regatta in the United Kingdom. That followed gold medals at both the Australian and NSW Rowing Championships earlier in 2023.
At Henley she won the Junior Under 18 Women's Double for Sydney Rowing Club, not bad for her first time competing overseas.
"To row for Australia is definitely something that I aspire to," she said.
"That was my first time rowing overseas so it was definitely a new experience for me.
"It was definitely different to racing in Australia, the conditions and the whole course are a totally different setup. It's very prestigious, and there are lots of people that enter the events."
Searle's rowing journey is forever linked with her schooling, having been encouraged to try the sport out in year seven due to her height.
Little did she know what an initial training session would lead to.
"I used to do triathlon and when I was in year seven there was this new rowing program that was growing in the school," she said.
"People were taking about it and said 'oh you're tall you should come and give it a try, jump on the erg' (rowing machine)."
Before she graduates and chases her Olympic dream, she still has the small matter of the Higher School Certificate.
She said she was feeling confident well supported by those around her.
"I'm pretty happy with where I'm sitting at the moment, I just have to keep pushing through," she said.
"The good thing is I can focus a bit more on that now before the next season starts.
"Kinross, [principal] Doctor Parry and my coach Adam Harrison have been very supportive as have my family and friends."
