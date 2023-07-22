Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

A $13m government fund to tackle the rising feral pig problem

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
July 22 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state government is ramping up efforts to tackle rising feral pig populations, providing an extra $8 million boost to help fund a new coordinated control program.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.