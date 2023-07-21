When Kass and Luke Whitton first got engaged they couldn't decide on the style of wedding they wanted. Luke was thinking a Church wedding, whereas Kass wasn't so sure.
So 23 years, four kids and a grandson later, they decided to elope.
Ever practical, the couple went The Entrance on the Central Coast to celebrate Kass' 40th birthday, and a little something else.
"We chose my 40th birthday so we couldn't forget the date," she said.
"We got married at Edith Ring, it's flat but overlooks the beach."
When the couple came home a few days later they hosted Kass' 40th birthday party which turned into a wedding reception.
"It was very relaxed and low-key, nothing too formal," the newly minted Mrs Whitton said.
"We'd been at football all day long so we came home and quickly set up. We'd organised my friend to make the cake. She didn't realise it was two-tier for each celebration."
Mr and Mrs Whitton are very involved in the Orange community. The couple have been actively involved in the Orange Tigers AFL Club for 20 years. Luke is a local sales representative and Kass works as administration at an airconditioning company.
The couple's wedding took place on Thursday, July 13. They decided "two-to-three months" prior and let their older daughters know so they could take time off work. They told their son and five-year-old daughter a few hours before the wedding.
"My five year old asked 'mum, are seriously getting married today? I don't understand why you wouldn't tell me'," Mrs Whitton laughed.
"When I said it's because she'd tell everyone, she got it. Then was excited about doing all the wedding stuff."
The ceremony was intimate with just immediate family in attendance.
"It was our four kids and their partners, our grandson, my parents, my sister [and her family], Luke's mum, dad, stepdad and brothers," Kass said.
A celebrant wed the couple beside the beach at Edith Ring and family members captured the beautiful day.
"It was a bit risky because it's the coast in winter. But it was sunny and 20 degrees," Mrs Whitton said.
Kass wore an ivory coloured maxi-dress from Boho and Luke wore blue chinos and dress jacket.
To celebrate the wedding the family went out to dinner on the coast.
The couple announced their union on Facebook and celebrated with Orange family and friends at a party on Saturday.
