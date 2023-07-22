Bathurst Regional Council has emphasised the safety precautions taken at the Central Business District ice rink after the city's hospital received an average of one person a day suffering skating related injuries during this year's Bathurst Winter Festival.
Council says those precautions included cleaning the rink at the end of every session and even cancelling some sessions over the course of the festival because of the weather.
ACM contacted the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) about injuries suffered at the rink, which acts as one of the centrepieces of the popular festival.
"A total of 17 patients presented to Bathurst Health Service's Emergency Department (ED) between July 1 and July 16 with injuries suffered at the ice skating rink," a WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
"These injuries included sprains, fractures and lacerations," they said, adding teens and children were among those presenting to hospital.
"Around 50 per cent of patients were children aged 14 and under, while the remainder were adults."
A spokesperson from Bathurst Regional Council said safety precautions included the rink being watered down each night to ensure fresh ice froze on the top layer, ready for the next day's skating.
At the end of every session, ice rink staff also cleaned the rink to remove all excess ice from the previous session, to make the rink ready for the next session, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also confirmed three sessions were cancelled this year because of safety concerns arising from inclement weather.
"If the weather risks the safety of ice skaters on the rink, sessions are cancelled," the spokesperson said.
"Staff continually monitored the ice rink safety each and every session.
"There were safety briefings prior to each skating session and skating aids were available for purchase for skaters needing assistance. In addition, ice rink staff were on the ice rink at all times to assist people.
"Reports on injuries were significantly lower this year than in previous years."
Almost 20,000 tickets were sold for the ice rink, with 40 per cent of sales from outside the 2795 area.
It's been the key attraction of the festival ever since the event was launched back in 2015, originally as part of the city's bicentenary celebrations.
Previous reports in the ACM indicate that injuries at the ice rink are common, but reflect a very small portion of skaters.
Back in 2018, the ED at the Bathurst Hospital had an average of two to three representations per day across the festival's 16 days.
The injuries were predominantly wrist and arm related.
Back in 2017, there were reports of up to 20 people who presented themselves to the Bathurst Hospital for ice skating-related injuries.
The Bathurst Winter Festival, which concluded on Sunday, July 16, was described by mayor Robert Taylor as a major success.
"This is the kind of thing that makes you proud to be a Bathurstian. It was just wonderful," he told the ACM on Sunday.
The ice rink is believed to have grown in skaters, while Brew and Bite showed its popularity with about 30,000 people attending across the Friday and Saturday (July 7 and July 8).
Also on offer was the ferris wheel, a giant kaleidoscope, rides, various market stalls and themed events such as a pet parade on the final day.
