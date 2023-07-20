Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Three-year-old left on parked school bus for hours at Trundle

By Samantha Lock
Updated July 20 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A three-year-old girl who spent four hours distressed and alone on a parked school bus in regional NSW is recovering from the ordeal.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.