Paddy Gillespie swapped soccer for Gaelic football when he was a teenager so it may come as a surprise he has suddenly become a key cog in Barnestoneworth United's title charge.
Gillespie arrived in Australia from his native Ireland in August 2022 and has been in Orange for the past two months after landing a job at Cadia Newcrest.
Since then he has joined Barnies and already contributed two goals and several assists in four matches, not bad for a bloke who has spent more time running with the ball than dribbling.
Gillespie said he was loving life in the Colour City.
"I've only played around four games with the Barnies boys at this stage, it's been great," he said.
"I couldn't have picked a better bunch of lads to play with, I love the club's tradition and style of play. Everyone in the club is so welcoming and helping me in settle here in Orange.
"I've just moved here nine weeks ago with my dog from Perth so still just getting settled in. Other than the weather, there's not much I don't like about Orange.
"Beautiful scenery, people and the bars aren't bad either to be fair."
Barnies have enjoyed a strong middle portion of the Western Premier League season, notching a 5-1 thumping of Dubbo Bulls, a 4-1 win over Parkes Cobras and an 8-3 thrashing of rivals Orange Waratahs.
The Donegal product has a very relaxed approach to his game but said he was very competitive once he crossed the white line.
"I played soccer until I was 16 in Ireland and then Gaelic football took over my life," he said.
"I only got back into soccer since I landed in Australia last August. I was playing a few pick up games when I was off work and used it as a good way of meeting a few lads.
"To be honest I just show up on a Saturday and play, what will happen will happen, it all depends on the day. I'm a very competitive person, so naturally I'd back us against most teams.
"The team works like dogs on and off the ball and the chemistry when we have the ball means the lads are in the right place at the right time when the ball goes into the box."
Third-placed Barnies host ladder leaders Bathurst 75 at Sir Jack Brabham Park on Saturday, July 22.
The other noteworthy fixture for the weekend is the Friday night Dubbo derby between Orana Spurs and Dubbo Bulls at Victoria Park.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.