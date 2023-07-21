Whether one is for or against the Lords Place project, a highly disturbing feature is the point blank refusal by a senior officer of Council to disclose if the project has blown over budget (CWD, 6 July).
This followed a request by Cr Tammy Greenhalgh.
The Director of Technical Services told councillors at the last Council meeting that they would "be updated after the public meeting concluded".
So if the senior council officer won't tell the public, will the councillors, who now supposedly have the information, tell us?
This is not a good look. Where is the responsibility for accountability?
Why have we had such a series of articles headlined on the website about the local brothel and sex industry?
There are more worthy good news stories to be told around our city.
There are more news and public forums to be addressed about public issues.
Why not run a series on how to have healthy, respectful and positive relationships?
Some of your articles rate as 'TMI' and the local paper is accessible to everyone, not just adults.
I was recently interested to read that the Tesla Cybertruck is the latest in a range of EV Utes, now being manufactured overseas.
A lot has changed since 2019, when Scott Morrison claimed Labor's EV policy would 'end the weekend'.
Coalition MP Micaelea Cash was also strongly opposed, claiming that tradies were somehow going to lose their utes.
There are even plans underway closer to home, for NSW company GB auto to convert a fleet of Hilux and Landcruisers to electric vehicles.
Hopefully the market for EV Utes is about to take off, here in Australia.
With our lungs and the planet getting a break from vehicle pollution, our weekends will be something to look forward to!
The gates are open in the fight for Calare.
I can understand Andrew Gee's decision to be an independent and leave the National Party.
The federal leader David Littleproud said in Orange recently that an independent cannot get what they want because he has not got the ear or is around the cabinet table.
But have a look at a former Member for Calare, the late Peter Andren. He got a lot for his electorate.
I listen to talkback radio and farmers, villages, towns and city have had enough of the National Party.
They do not represent the bush. They have shifted too far right.
Andrew Gee has done an excellent job in Calare and should continue to be our voice in Canberra.
While Orange celebrates its Australian Good Food Guide hatted restaurant Charred, we celebrate a third Maccas. Says it all really.
