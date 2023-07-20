Central Western Daily
Adam Melton jailed for intimidation, contravening AVO at Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
A MAN who yelled and screamed at people outside a primary school has had a long battle with alcohol and was full of "Dutch courage" that day, according to his solicitor.

