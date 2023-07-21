Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Orange Tigers and AFL Central West to mark first Pride Round

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 50 per cent of the Orange Tigers women's team is part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.