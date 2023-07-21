More than 50 per cent of the Orange Tigers women's team is part of the LGBTQIA+ community.
So it should come as no surprise that they were the driving force behind the AFL Central West's first ever Pride Round taking place on Saturday, July 22.
For Sea Lindsay - who is gay and first played with the Tigers when she was 18 - to see this dream become reality has been wonderful.
"I never thought this day would come, although I always hoped it would," she said.
"I'm very excited to play on the weekend. It is a big part of the team and myself."
When Lindsay first joined the club, she recalled it being just her and fellow teammate Dael Bingham-Page as the lone LGBTQIA+ players. But over the years, that number has grown to the point where they are the majority, not the minority.
Lindsay said this weekend's games were about showcasing the inclusivity surrounding the sport throughout the Central West.
"No matter who you are, no matter who you love, they don't care," she said of the Tigers.
"It's just one big family that supports you no matter what."
Both the Bathurst Bushrangers and Giants, as well as the Dubbo Demons and Cowra Blues came together with the Tigers to support Pride Round.
"Yes, we all have our rivalries but we all love every team," Lindsay added.
"The fact they've all taken part in this is so good."
Penny Baker, who is also gay, is currently in her first season as a Tiger, having moved to town from Sydney where these types of celebrations are common place.
The former Bushranger was excited to be taking part in the competition's first ever Pride Round.
"I thought it was about time that we kicked off here," she said.
"I thought it was a really great initiative and program to get around."
It's not just the clubs who have thrown their support behind the idea either.
Headspace Orange also came on board to help bring to life the celebration of equality.
"They have a number of programs aimed at people who are a part of that community, ranging from adolescence through to adulthood," Baker said.
"Regardless of if you're struggling with your gender identity or your sexuality, it could be your mental health or physical health that they assist you with. Partnering with them means a lot, especially for this round."
Amy Murphy is the current Tigers captain and has been part of the club since 2017.
Although she is not part of the community for which this round celebrates, she couldn't be happier that it finally got off the ground.
"I'm so proud that our league in the Central West has come this far and wants to include a Pride Round," she said.
"It really doesn't matter what your preference is in regards to gender or how you identify, it's never really been an issue within the club.
"It's fantastic that all the other clubs are on board and want to promote this as well for that community within our community."
The Tigers will take on the Bushrangers at Waratahs Sports Ground on July 22 at 12.30pm. The other game will feature the Blues and the Giants at Cowra's Mulyan Oval. Dubbo have the bye.
