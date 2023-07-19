After the glittering success of the inaugural 2022 event, The Narromine Dolly Parton Festival is returning in 2023 with its fabulous host, Timberlina.
The October long weekend will be filled with a line-up of events, featuring West End Star, Kelly O'Brien and the multi-award winning Brooke and Adam Eckersley Band.
Ms O'Brien is the only Dolly Parton impersonator to be invited to sing with Dolly Parton's band in Nashville and be a finalist of the #jolenechallenge campaign chosen by Netflix and Dolly Parton.
Ms O'Brien's 'The Dolly Show' captures the voice, verve and voluptuousness of the little lady from Tennessee.
Accompanied by her band, they will perform hits such as - 9 to 5, Jolene and Islands in the Stream.
Festival organiser Susie Rae, couldn't be more excited about the events second year and having Timberlina back again.
"Kelly is a world-class entertainer with stunning vocals and flawless comic timing that captivates audiences with Dolly's famous mountain soprano in this must-see live show," she said.
Ms O'Brien said she was delighted to return to the festival, fresh from their UK theatre tour.
"This show is fantastic fun and popular with Dolly devotees and debutantes alike," she said.
Ms Rae was "ecstatic" to announce Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, two of Australia's "finest" singer-songwriter teams, would be joining the crew for this years event.
These multi-award winning entertainers have kicked off 2023 with a bang, winning three Golden Guitar awards at the Tamworth Country Music Festival with the duo picking up the award for Best Group, Single of the year and Song of the year.
"To add to this already amazing line-up we have secured one of Australia's most loved and hilariously funny singing comedian, Buddy Goode," Ms Rae said.
"Having multiple winning albums since 2008, he will bring another element to our exciting event.
"This star studded line-up is just a snapshot of what we have planned for locals and visitors alike."
Tickets are on sale now at www.123tix.com.au.
