Donna Willis has always taken great pride in looking after each and every child she's had come through her home.
Some, in fact, still stay in touch all these years later, including one woman who recently gave birth to a child of her own.
"She called me up looking for advice on toilet training," Mrs Willis said with a smile.
That kind of connection is exactly what the Family Day Care educator has tried to constantly create over the past 30 years in the industry.
Mr Willis recently celebrated that magic milestone and looked back on a decision which changed her life forever.
Having previously worked in retail, her shifts were such that she didn't get much time at home to spend with her own children.
"It got to the point where I was doing early mornings and I wasn't at home when I wanted to be," she said of her decision to move into the home day care business.
"I couldn't be with my kids when I wanted to be because I had to work. So I chose to do this."
When she first got started 30 years ago at her home in Frost Street, the rules were such that allowed Mrs Willis to care for five kids under school age and "two older ones."
This included her two eldest - aged four and five at the time.
"It took a bit of getting used to," she said of starting a new career.
"But I settled into it pretty quick because it's what I wanted to do.
"I wanted to be with my kids and it gave me an opportunity to earn an income as well doing something that I liked."
Having her own children be part of her workplace was never an issue, as Mrs Willis came up with clear guidelines to make sure there was never a hint of favouritism.
I have guidelines that I go by that fit in with my family and the needs of parents.
"The same rules apply to everybody that comes in," she added.
"For example, if my kids brought a toy out of their bedrooms, it was full reign for everybody to play with. If kids brought toys into the house, then it's full reign for everyone as well."
It was those kinds of values that kept families coming back to her.
"It's a great privilege to look after someone else's child. My children are the most important thing in my life, so I'm looking after their most treasured possession. They can't be replaced," Mrs Willis said.
"I want them to think of this place as their home, so that they are included in everything. In saying that, we don't run riot right down the house. I just want them to be happy and learn the basics of life."
Having started in 1993, most of the time it feels like the time has passed quickly.
On other occasions - like during a rainy day during school holidays with seven kids in the house - it can feel like it's been a lot longer.
But through the ups and downs, Mr Willis wouldn't trade it for the world and has no plans on stopping anytime soon.
"I'm not planning on leaving within the next five years anyway," she said with a smile.
if anyone is interested in finding our more about becoming a Family Day Care educator, they can contact Megan Dawson on 6393 8670 or email familydaycare@orange.nsw.gov.au
