Blayney is about to be swamped by piles and piles of rubbish, all artistically arranged and on exhibition at the Platform Arts Hub.
This Saturday at 11am the Netwaste Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase will be opening in Blayney, and with over 100 works on display, the exhibition will surprise and delight.
Councils throughout the Netwaste network were invited to host a local competition and the winning artworks have now been transported to Blayney where Blayney Shire Council has nominated the Platform Arts Hub, recycled as it is from their original use as railway station buildings, as the most suitable venue.
This year's theme is the huge increase in fast fashion and the fact that its production and inevitable disposal is causing yet another global environmental problem.
Fast fashion refers to the rapid production and consumption of relatively inexpensive garments, driven by the constant demand for new trends.
However, this approach comes with severe social and environmental consequences.
The fast fashion model encourages over consumption, leading to excessive waste and the exploitation of labour.
"In Australia we throw away on average 26 kilograms of clothing per person, per year," said Bill Tink, Environmental Learning Advisor for Netwaste.
"We really need to think about our attitudes towards waste and the impact that has not only on us here in Australia, but in those countries where the clothes are manufactured."
One of the most significant environmental impacts of fast fashion is the enormous amount of textile waste it generates.
The low-quality materials used in fast fashion garments contribute to their short lifespan, resulting in an alarming increase in discarded clothing filling up landfills.
Moreover, the production process involves extensive water usage, chemical pollution, and carbon emissions, contributing to climate change and harming ecosystems.
"Overseas the chemicals and processes that go into producing those textiles are not regulated, so the true cost of a garment isn't just what you paid $5 for," Mr Tink said.
"They're also made in conditions that we wouldn't put up with in Australia.
Workers, mainly in developing countries, often endure harsh working conditions, low wages, and long hours to meet the demands of fast fashion retailers.
From Lithgow to Broken Hill the works also include those made from other waste products such as cola cans, waste metal and pretty much anything else that has found its way into any of the 25 member council's Netwaste depots.
The Platform Arts Hub rooms have been decked out with some spectacular displays highlighting the scourge of fast fashion, including hundreds of small cloth animals crawling over the old restored kitchen.
The exhibition opens on Saturday and will run until August the 20th.
Opening hours are Wednesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday to Sunday 10am to 2pm.
Some of the entries included from Orange include:
