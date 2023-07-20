Could nuclear energy be the answer to the nation's energy woes?
These farmers think so.
Speaking at the NSW Farmers annual conference, cattle producer Shane Kilby said embracing nuclear energy would have benefits for Australia's environment and economy.
"Carbon emissions reduction is a big talking point today and nuclear energy is a low-carbon energy source that can contribute to reducing greenhouse gases and energy security," she said.
"What are we scared of? What are we worried about?"
She, along with Reg Kidd of the NSW Farmers Orange branch, moved a motion at the conference calling on the association to encourage the state and federal governments to legalise base load nuclear power generation.
Mr Kidd suggested nuclear power could be an effective way to reduce energy costs for farmers by bridging the gap between the state's renewable energy output and its electricity needs.
"[We] can't rely solely on solar and wind, we may be able to in 50 or 100 years, but we have to look at other options," he said.
"I'm not against renewables, I have solar at my place. But it's not the perfect solution.
"Nuclear is in a stage now where the risks around it are very, very minimal."
Nuclear power was prohibited in Australia in 1998 over because of community concerns about the health and environmental risks.
But Mr Kidd said Australia risked falling behind other countries which have already been building their nuclear capacity. There are currently 441 nuclear power plants operating in 31 countries.
"It's time for us to have that discussion [about legalisation] now and to have that narrative sensibly," said Mr Kidd.
NSW Farmers Association delegates voted in favour of the motion, however, it was not without its detractors.
Nyngan farmer Richard Bootle said he wasn't opposed on principle to the idea of nuclear power but thinks the price is prohibitive.
"I'm not scared of nuclear power but I am scared of the costs," Mr Bootle said.
The CSIRO estimates nuclear energy would cost $200 to $350 per megawatt hour to produce, compared to an estimated cost of less than $100 per megawatt hour for solar and wind.
Energy was a major theme at the three-day conference this year, with NSW Farmers branches also introducing motions discussing large-scale solar developments, community-owned microgrids, coal seam gas mining and emissions reduction.
The cost of electricity has nearly tripled in the past decade, placing significant cost pressures on farmers. Mr Kidd said regional and rural electricity users currently pay 25 per cent more than urban users.
"This is a huge cost for country people, but it's especially felt by those high energy users such as dairy farmers and intensive livestock producers," Mr Kidd said.
"Without reliable energy supply the fresh product can quickly spoil and result in shortages."
