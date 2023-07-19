By now everyone is aware of the damage plastic pollution is doing to our planet.
The impact of discarded plastic is a global problem requiring a global solution.
It is therefore encouraging that global action was finally being initiated.
In Paris on June 3 this year, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee held its second session to develop an international legally binding agreement on plastic pollution, including the marine environment.
There will be a draft of the agreement prepared for discussion at the next meeting of the INC, which will take place in November of this year.
The degree of support for the INC initiative is indicative in the numbers supporting the agreement.
There were more than 1700 participants attending, which included over 700 member state delegates from 169 affiliated states and over 900 observers from non-government organisations.
While an internationally binding agreement is welcome and necessary it will not be successful unless it has the support of the grassroots community. That is, you and me.
We often think that as individuals we can do little to address such a huge problem, but the Plastic Free July Movement has proven that individual action makes a difference.
Starting in Western Australia in 2011 with just 40 participants, Plastic Free July is now a worldwide phenomenon.
In 2022 140 million people from 190 countries took part, the result being the removal of 300 million tonnes of plastic from the waste stream, mainly through participants choosing alternatives to plastic.
As well as taking action to reduce their plastic consumption, those participating engaged in conversations with families, friends, workplaces and schools about plastic use.
The result of such communication assisted in continuing to drive momentum for the increasing groundswell of concern which in turn provides encouragement and support for our leaders to legislate action.
The importance of individual action for change is encapsulated in the theme for this year's Plastic Free July, which is "small steps-big difference".
It is not too late to play your part. Go to the Plastic Free July website and sign up for the challenge to reduce your plastic use.
You may already have made great steps in reducing your use of plastic, in which case it is time to inspire friends, family workplace colleagues or schoolfriends to reduce theirs too.
Take that small step. It could make a a big difference.
