A comprehensive lead fingerprinting analysis conducted by the University of South Australia has revealed no evidence linking Cadia Valley Operation's gold mine to the lead detected in district rainwater tanks.
The study involved examining 88 sludge samples collected by Cadia during the district water sampling program, comparing them with samples from Cadia's ore body, as well as other soil and rock samples from the surrounding area.
The report, independently interpreted by Emeritus Professor Brian Gulson from Sydney's Macquarie University, concluded that 74 out of the 88 samples (84 per cent) showed no correlation with Cadia's ore.
Among the remaining 14 samples (16 per cent of the total), both the Cadia ore body and district soil samples exhibited similar characteristics, recording the lowest concentration of lead among all the sludge samples.
Mick Dewar, Cadia's General Manager, emphasised the lead isotope analysis is part of a series of studies commissioned in response to concerns raised by the community.
Cadia continues to work diligently and methodically alongside the community.- Mick Dewar
He stated that this analysis is the second independent investigation into air and water quality undertaken by Cadia in the last 15 months within the Cadia District.
"Cadia continues to work diligently and methodically alongside the community and the NSW EPA to address concerns around air and water quality in the district," Mr Dewar said.
"The health and safety of people is not a negotiable for Cadia. We are committed to mining in a responsible and sustainable manner, ensuring the protection of the environment and wellbeing of local communities.
"The latest vent emission monitoring results, received this week and provided to the EPA, show that we are operating in compliance with clean air regulations."
Emeritus Professor Brian Gulson explained that lead, like human fingerprints, possesses unique markers known as isotopic signatures.
The analysis tested soil, rock, sludge, and water samples containing lead for their isotopic signatures to determine the origin of the lead.
"If all of the lead with this fingerprint came from Cadia, we would expect to see a higher concentration in the samples closer to the mine, tapering off in a clear pattern, which is not the case," Emeritus Professor Gulson said.
In the upcoming weeks, Cadia will receive the final independent report, a human health risk assessment, which will provide a comprehensive evaluation of the overall air quality in the district, with a focus on the community's health and well-being.
The findings of the lead fingerprinting analysis are consistent with the results obtained through various other assessments, including the community drinking water sampling program, the 12-month ANSTO particulate study, historical and current air quality monitoring data, and a revised Air Quality Dispersion Model.
A copy of the lead fingerprinting analysis report and a fact sheet summarising the key findings is available on the Cadia website.
