Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Cadia found not to be the source of lead in district water tanks

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
July 19 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A comprehensive lead fingerprinting analysis conducted by the University of South Australia has revealed no evidence linking Cadia Valley Operation's gold mine to the lead detected in district rainwater tanks.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.