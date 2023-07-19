Traffic along the Mitchell Highway in Molong was briefly impacted on Wednesday afternoon when a truck collided with a power pole.
An alert from Live Traffic NSW was flagged at 2.41pm with reports a truck crash on the corner of Watson Street and Euchareena Road had occurred, cordoning off traffic access to the other side of the town.
Located near Molong Creek railway bridge, the electrical pole at the corner of the crash site was visibly on an angle, leaning away from the residential premises behind it.
An Essential Energy crew was seen on site around 2.45pm, taking control of the incident that happened only moments earlier.
There were no reports of any persons injured at the time of the incident.
Access to and from Euchareena Road from the Mitchell Highway direction is temporarily closed until the site is completely cleared.
Crew members at the location were approached by the Central Western Daily, but declined to make any comment.
