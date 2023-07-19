Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch
Traffic

Truck hits electrical pole along Molong's Watson Street

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Traffic along the Mitchell Highway in Molong was briefly impacted on Wednesday afternoon when a truck collided with a power pole.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.