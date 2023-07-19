School holidays have now slipped into history again and teachers and students at all levels are adjusting to their returned schedule.
For some families, the holiday period can be exhausting as they try to balance what they have with what they need to keep their children safe and well.
With the increasing horror of homelessness and people not able to pay the rising rentals there are lots of unanswered questions.
Bills have to be paid to cover cost of living, but what regulations are in place to ensure that they are not exorbitant or beyond normal requirements?
Homelessness has been on the increase for some time now with people unable to put food on the table, pay their cost of living and keep a roof over their heads.
On these freezing winter nights to be sleeping rough would not just be a challenge, but a danger to health and safety.
Every day we seem to hear about staff shortages and the need for reasonable levels of remuneration for the services being provided.
It was gratifying to hear that the Health Service employees actually achieved the little pay rise they were seeking, despite their threat of strike action if it continued to be ignored.
We need our Government at all levels to be fully informed and aware of the whole spectrum, not just the ones that reach the top of the pole.
Sporting facilities are much sought after, but surely must take their place in line when it comes to allocating funding.
The people of Eugowra are still in crisis after the floods destroyed their town, their homes and their livelihood.
So many families are still living in caravans and makeshift accommodation which must take its toll on their physical and mental wellbeing.
It was wonderful to learn of the transfer of the last of the refugees incarcerated on Nauru onto the mainland of Australia.
Hopefully it won't be too long before the people on Manus Island will also be freed, and the thousands of people still eking out an existence here waiting for the processing of their Visa applications will be allowed to become citizens.
Without the assistance and contribution of time, energy and talent of so many volunteers our land would be in a worse state than it is now.
The current steps being taken to contain the gambling addicts among us is a sensible step.
Like suffering from any addiction, be it gambling, drugs, alcohol or many others it requires good overall management, and the addicts need professional help to be able to change their behavior.
There is a little song I love to sing called 'Open my Eyes, Lord', composed by Jesse Manibusan.
It calls on God to open our eyes, our ears and our hearts to recognize Him in all the people around us and respond in loving kindness.
Hopefully, our leaders will keep their vision wide and just so that the best might be achieved for the most deserving.
