A child has been airlifted to hospital after emergency services were called to Glenroi Heights Public School on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services including police and paramedics arrived at the school on Maxwell Avenue shortly after 11.30am on July 19.
A spokeswoman for Central West Police District said a seven-year-old child had a "medical episode" and that there was no further police involvement.
NSW Ambulance also confirmed the child was airlifted to Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney a short time afterwards.
They were unable to provide an update on the child's condition.
The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.
Posting on the school's Facebook page, principal Tegan Davis wrote: "I want to reassure you that school is safe. We have had a medical emergency with one student where staff responded quickly.
"The family is here working with ambulance staff and police are assisting due to the requirements for the helicopter.
"Students remain working in classrooms during this time and have access to their food and water.
"Pick up is as normal for the end of the day."
