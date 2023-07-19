The hype for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is being seen right across Orange with the city getting behind the Matildas.
Junior players and parents have spoken of their excitement with some lucky enough to nab tickets to Australia's games.
The Matildas are in a group alongside Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada and will play matches in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.
The tournament will have extra meaning for Orange with three of the Matildas' squad hailing from the region - Orange-born Tameka Yallop, Grenfell's Clare Hunt and Cowra's Ellie Carpenter.
Hunt told this masthead that she was "extremely proud to represent the community and region where I grew up."
Ahead of the Matildas' opening match against Republic of Ireland on Thursday, July 20 we've compiled a list of where to watch games in town.
Confirmed by the Central Western Daily to be showing all of Australia's group and knockout games live are Waratahs Sports Club, the Parkview, The Ophir Hotel and the Hotel Canobolas.
One fan who won't need anywhere to watch is Central West footballer Poorsha McPhillamy, who is attending 11 matches.
The Eglinton ladies premier league player described herself as "100 out of 10, way up there as one of the biggest fans. I froth female football."
For those who can't make it to games or to a venue to watch - 15 of the games, including all of the Matildas matches, will be free to watch on Channel Seven, Seven Mate, Seven Plus and Optus Sport has the rights to stream each match.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.