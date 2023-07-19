Central Western Daily
Home/National Sport/A-League
Interactive

Orange pubs showing live Matildas World Cup games

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The hype for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is being seen right across Orange with the city getting behind the Matildas.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.