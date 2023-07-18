Central Western Daily
Woman in her 20s flown to Westmead after a car crash

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 19 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:43am
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital suffering from head injuries after an early morning crash in the Portland area.

